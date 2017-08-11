Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that have now been abandoned.

The lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press was filed late Friday afternoon in Richland County against South Carolina Electric and Gas Co. It accuses the company of mismanaging the finances of the project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station and concealing problems from its customers.

Plaintiff LeBrian Cleckley is seeking class action status.

State-owned utility Santee Cooper and SCE&G decided July 31 to halt construction on two new reactors they'd already jointly spent $10 billion to build, much of that paid by customers.

Officials with SCE&G did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

