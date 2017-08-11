Taxi driver charged in crash that hurt 10 near Logan airport

BOSTON — A taxi driver who plowed into a group of cab drivers near Boston's Logan International Airport has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Ten people were hurt when a taxi driven by Cambridge resident Lutant Clenord drove into a group of people gathered at an outdoor break area for cabbies on July 3. State police said last month they would seek to charge the 56-year-old Clenord after an investigation determined he caused the crash.

Clenord told police he tried to hit the brake but his car accelerated.