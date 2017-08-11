The Latest: GOP defends Senate leader against Trump attacks

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the feud between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Senate Republicans are rallying in support of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, pushing back against the onslaught of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Republicans took to Twitter, their president's preferred means of communication. They're praising McConnell as a gifted leader backed by his 52-member caucus.

They cast him as a Republican intent on delivering for the party and the president on taxes and budget this fall. A number of GOP lawmakers pointedly reminded Trump and other Republican critics that it was McConnell who ensured the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas tweeted, "Passing POTUS's legislative agenda requires a team effort. No one is more qualified than Mitch McConnell to lead Senate in that effort."

The show of support came from moderates and conservatives.

___

4:34 a.m.

President Donald Trump is suggesting that his top Senate partner might need to step aside if the Republicans don't begin passing his agenda items.

Trump is calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's failure to pass an "Obamacare" repeal last month "a disgrace." He says if lawmakers don't move on health care, plus advance a tax and infrastructure plan, he will weigh in about whether McConnell should remain leader.

The president made the comments Thursday while on what he calls a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump has been angry at McConnell since the leader said earlier this week that Trump is new to Washington and has "excessive expectations" about how legislating works.