The Latest: Threat of thunderstorms looms over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on flooding in New Orleans (all times local):

6:25 a.m.

Forecasters say the threat of thunderstorms over New Orleans will continue Friday as residents worry about neighbourhoods left vulnerable to flooding because of a damaged water pumping system.

Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency in New Orleans as workers scramble to repair fire-damaged equipment at a power plant and shore up its drainage system. The crisis comes less than a week after a flash flood from torrential rain overwhelmed the pumping system, inundating many neighbourhoods .

The National Weather Service says the chance for rain in the area Friday is 60 per cent , and that numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Forecasters say storms would fire up primarily during the late morning and afternoon hours on Friday, with a chance that heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding.

___

3:20 a.m.

Schools closed for the week, and the mayor of New Orleans urged residents to park their cars on high ground. It's a familiar routine for the city during hurricane season, but this time the threat wasn't churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

Louisiana's governor declared a state of emergency in New Orleans on Thursday as the city's malfunctioning water-pumping system and the threat of more rain left some neighbourhoods at greater risk of flooding.

The city scrambled to repair fire-damaged equipment at a power plant and shore up its drainage system, less than a week after a flash flood from torrential rain overwhelmed the city's pumping system and inundated many neighbourhoods .