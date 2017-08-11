The Latest: Venezuelan mastermind of failed assault captured
CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on Venezuela's ongoing political crisis (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Venezuela's
Former national guard Capt. Juan Caguaripano was captured in Caracas along with an active-duty soldier who allegedly collaborated with a small group of civilians and former officers that last Saturday raided a major military base in Valencia and walked off with a cache of weapons.
Last Saturday's attack left two people dead and came after Caguaripano, who went into exile after denouncing Maduro in 2014, released in a video in which he stood before a group of heavily-armed men in fatigues and called on the armed forces to rebel.