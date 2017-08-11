Tibetan exiles support India in border standoff with China

NEW DELHI — Dozens of Tibetan exiles have held a rally in New Delhi in support of India in the ongoing border standoff with Chinese forces over disputed territory high in the Himalayas.

The Tibetan Youth Congress members on Friday waved Indian and Tibetan flags and demanded that China leave Tibet.

The standoff began in June after Indian troops confronted Chinese forces working on a road over the Doklam Plateau that is also claimed by India's ally Bhutan.

China demands that Indian troops withdraw unilaterally before any talks can be held while New Delhi says each side should stand down. China and India fought a border war in 1962 and much of their frontier remains unsettled.