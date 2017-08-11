US stock indexes edge higher in morning trading; oil slides
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Technology and health care companies led U.S. stocks slightly higher in morning trading Friday, recouping some of the losses from the day before. Investors welcomed new data showing U.S. inflation at the consumer level inched higher last month, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be less likely to raise interest rates next month. That weighed on bank shares, which were down the most.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
THE QUOTE: "Today's inflation data put the Fed on pause and really diminishes the fact that there's still some noise going around with the North Korea-U.S. situation," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.
INFLATION: The Labor Department said consumer prices edged up 0.1
TOUGH TALK: Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continued to simmer early Friday. In a tweet, President Donald Trump warned of military action "should North Korea act unwisely," noting that the U.S. is "locked and loaded." Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S. North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers.
There were fewer signs of anxiousness in the markets Friday. Bond and gold prices, traditional havens for nervous investors, were little changed, and the VIX, a measure of how much volatility investors expect in stocks, slid 6.7
UP WITH TECH: Investors bid up technology sector shares. The sector was the biggest decliner on Thursday. KLA-Tencor gained $2.22, or 2.5
BIG GAINERS: Health care stocks were among the big gainers. Perrigo rose $1.62, or 2.1
SALES SLUMP: J.C. Penney sank 17.8
SLIDING: Traders sold-off financial stocks amid speculation that the Fed will decide to hold off on raising interest rates next month. Higher interest rates can help boost banks' revenue from loans. Brighthouse Financial shed $1.03, or 1.8
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was down 14 cents to $48.47 a barrel on the on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 16 cents to $51.74 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 109.09 yen from 109.26 late Thursday. The euro fell to $1.1797 from $1.1774.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.20
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe were mixed. Germany's DAX was flat, while France's CAC 40 fell 1.1