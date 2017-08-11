White House says Trump's Putin comments were sarcastic

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The White House says President Donald Trump was not being serious when he thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering a drastic reduction in the number of U.S. diplomatic employees and saving the U.S. significant cash.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that Trump "was being sarcastic" when he made the remark a day earlier. Trump had said he "greatly" appreciated Putin's help cutting down the State Department's payroll. At the time, it was unclear whether he was joking.