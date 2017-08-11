Woman lost consciousness before SUV crashed into restaurant

EAGLESWOOD, N.J. — Authorities say a woman lost consciousness before her SUV crashed into the side of a New Jersey restaurant, killing herself and a 91-year-old family member.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office said Friday that 54-year-old Patty Rulon, of Manahawkin, lost consciousness with her foot on the accelerator before the car crashed in Eagleswood on Wednesday afternoon.

The SUV hit utility poles before crashing into the restaurant.

Albert Rulon, of Tuckerton, died in the crash. A 15-year-old boy sitting in the back of the car was in stable condition at a hospital.