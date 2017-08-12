News / World

1 in custody in Philadelphia shooting outside Target store

Police establish the crime scene of a shooting outside a Target store in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (Cameron B. Pollack/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Police said a person is in custody in the shooting outside a Target store in northeast Philadelphia that wounded a man.

A police spokesman said Saturday that the 29-year-old victim was driving to the store in the Rhawnhurst section of the city at about 3:30 p.m. Friday when he saw a friend involved in a physical altercation.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired about seven times, hitting the victim in the back, and then fled in a red sedan. The victim was taken to Aria-Jefferson Health Torresdale, where he was in stable condition Saturday.

Police said someone surrendered to police shortly before noon Saturday but wasn't being identified "pending formal charges."

