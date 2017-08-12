$393M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago suburb
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket for a $393 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot
The Illinois Lottery said Saturday that someone bought the ticket at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights.
The $393 million jackpot from Friday's drawing is the largest in Illinois history. It's fifth largest in Mega Millions history. The estimated cash value is $256 million plus a $500,000 selling bonus for the retailer.
Lottery officials are urging the winner to "immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place" until the winner takes it to one of the state's five prize
The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.