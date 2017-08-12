$393M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago suburb

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket for a $393 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot

The Illinois Lottery said Saturday that someone bought the ticket at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights.

The $393 million jackpot from Friday's drawing is the largest in Illinois history. It's fifth largest in Mega Millions history. The estimated cash value is $256 million plus a $500,000 selling bonus for the retailer.

Lottery officials are urging the winner to "immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place" until the winner takes it to one of the state's five prize centres . Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.