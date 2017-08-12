7 White Helmets members shot dead in northwestern Syria
BEIRUT — A Syrian paramedic group active in opposition-controlled areas says gunmen have stormed one of its offices in northwestern Syria killing seven of its members and stealing two vehicles and other equipment.
The Syrian Civil
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the seven were killed after being shot in the head, adding that the killings were discovered when volunteers from Syrian Civil
No one claimed responsibility for the rare attack but it came amid tension in the area. Sarmin is in Idlib province, which witnessed clashes recently between rival insurgent groups.