Alaska governor calls for more defences amid N. Korea threat

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker says he didn't think North Korea would be able to strike the state with a nuclear warhead until 2020. But spiraling rumours about the country's missile capabilities and its leader Kim Jung Un's recent comments — coupled with President Donald Trump's statements — have led to him saying the state needs to expand its military presence.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2wSzwFz ) that Walker said earlier this week to Politico he was concerned about North Korea's threats to the U.S. and its claims that missiles can hit Alaska. But he says "no one's hiding under the desk."