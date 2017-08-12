Anti-Islam candidate among contenders to lead Britain's UKIP

LONDON — Eleven candidates are vying to lead Britain's right-wing U.K. Independence Party, including the founder of an anti-Islam organization.

Anne Marie Waters, founder of a group called Sharia Watch, is on the list announced late Friday despite opposition from some UKIP members. Party leaders blocked her from being a candidate in June's national election, citing her views on Islam.

UKIP opposes Britain's European Union membership, and played a key role in bringing about the 2016 referendum that ended in a decision to leave the bloc.

The party has struggled since achieving its main goal. It has no members of Parliament, and lacks a potential leader as well-known as ex-chief Nigel Farage.

Farage says UKIP will be "finished" if it becomes an anti-Islam party.