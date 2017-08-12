Barcelona residents protest unchecked growth of mass tourism

BARCELONA, Spain — Around a hundred Barcelona residents gathered on the Spanish city's beach on Saturday to protest the unchecked growth of mass tourism to the popular vacation destination.

The protest was organized by a local residents' group under the theme "Recover the beach for everyone!"

They say the influx of tourists has increased the price of rents and driven a spike in rowdy behaviour by party-seeking foreigners.

Tensions have been growing between authorities and radical leftist groups who launched a campaign of vandalism against mass tourism in Barcelona and other parts of Spain.

Spain, a country of 46 million, received 75.3 million tourists in 2016. The number of arriving tourists increased by 12 per cent in the first six months of this year.