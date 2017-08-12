Cambodian leader says border crisis with Laos averted

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who threatened Friday to use force over a border crisis with neighbouring Laos, has announced less than 24 hours later that he has peacefully resolved it.

Hun Sen, an enthusiastic user of social media, announced on his Facebook page that he had successfully negotiated with his Laotian counterpart, Thongloun Sisoulith, to have a small contingent of Laotian troops withdrawn from disputed frontier territory. His Facebook page showed video of their meeting.

Hun Sen flew to the Laotian capital, Vientiane, on Saturday morning, a trip announced just the day before, when he had announced an Aug. 17 deadline for Laotian troops to withdraw or be confronted by Cambodia's military.