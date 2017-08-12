Ex-officer charged in murder case cites tribal membership

TULSA, Okla. — A white former Oklahoma police officer facing a fourth trial in the fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend says state prosecutors don't have standing to try him because he's a member of an American Indian tribe.

Citing his membership in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, ex-Tulsa Officer Shannon Kepler asked a judge Friday to dismiss the case because the 2014 shooting happened on land inside tribal territory.

The Tulsa World reports that Kepler was issued a Creek Nation citizenship identification card on Thursday.