Fall trials set for 2 charged in killing of coal executive

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Two men are headed to trial in the fatal shooting of a former coal executive in southern West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga of Ohio will head to trial Sept. 5 in the May 2016 death of Bennett Hatfield.

Brandon Fitzpatrick, a 19-year-old from Kentucky, will go to trial Oct. 5.

Both face first-degree murder charges. Fitzpatrick also faces a conspiracy charge.

Arriaga pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges in April, but later withdrew his plea.

Hatfield was visiting his wife's gravesite when he was shot. He resigned in 2015 as Patriot Coal's president and CEO.

Arriaga said they plotted to steal Hatfield's SUV and sell its parts. Arriaga said he had been using drugs and had little sleep over several days.

