US fighter jet crash lands at Bahrain International Airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Authorities say a U.S. fighter jet has crash landed at Bahrain International Airport, disrupting flights to and from the island nation.

Social media pictures of the aircraft showed the grey fighter jet's nose tipped into the air but largely intact.

Bahrain's Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry identified the fighter jet as a "U.S. military aircraft" in a statement.

It called the crash landing a "minor incident." Flights to and from Bahrain were disrupted.

It wasn't immediately clear which branch of the U.S. military the aircraft belonged to, though Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. Naval officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.