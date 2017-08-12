News / World

Lawsuit tossed in Taylor Swift trial, but ordeal isn't over

Douglas Baldridge, front center, attorney for pop singer Taylor Swift, emerges from the federal courthouse after a ruling in the civil trial for the singer to determine whether a Denver radio announcer groped the singer in a case in federal court late Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver. A judge on Friday threw out a former radio host's case against Taylor Swift in a trial that delved into their dueling lawsuits over whether he groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet and whether she and her team ruined his career. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Taylor Swift teared up and hugged her attorneys after a judge determined a former radio host didn't prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her at a photo op before a concert. But the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yet.

While the federal judge threw out David Mueller's case against Swift on Friday, identical allegations against her mother and her radio liaison are expected to go to jurors Monday.

Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the 2013 encounter in Denver to his bosses. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job.

Swift countersued, saying she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury will still consider her assault claim.

Swift called the encounter with Mueller despicable and horrifying.

