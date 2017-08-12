News / World

Long Island police investigate triple homicide in Hempstead

Nassau and Hempstead police investigate the scene of a homicide in Hempstead, N.Y., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Police on Long Island are searching or a

Nassau and Hempstead police investigate the scene of a homicide in Hempstead, N.Y., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Police on Long Island are searching or a "person of interest" in the killings of three women found inside a Hempstead home. A Nassau County Police spokesman says the women died from "blunt force trauma" injuries. A fourth woman survived and his being treated at a hospital. Detective Lt. Richard Lebrun did not identify the suspect police are seeking. He did not describe the suspect. (Howard Schnapp/Newsday via AP)

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Police on Long Island are searching or a "person of interest" in the deaths of three women found inside a Hempstead, New York, home.

A Nassau County Police spokesman says the women died from "blunt force trauma" injuries. A fourth woman survived and is being treated at a hospital.

Detective Lt. Richard Lebrun did not identify or describe the suspect police are seeking. Authorities did not speak to the relationship of the women.

The killings occurred at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular