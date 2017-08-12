Massive crowd greets deposed Pakistani PM in hometown

LAHORE, Pakistan — A massive crowd of tens of thousands of supporters has greeted deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his hometown of Lahore at a large rally that began three days ago.

Reaching Shahdara at the edge of Lahore, Sharif said citizens had not accepted his disqualification and asked his supporters to await his next move, without elaborating.

Authorities stopped vehicles, except for Sharif's and ministers, at the beginning of the provincial capital of Punjab because of the massive crowd.