Migrant aid group suspends rescue ship off Libya, cites risk

ROME — Doctors Without Borders is temporarily suspending the activity of its migrant rescue ship due to alleged threats from Libya's coast guard.

The humanitarian group said Saturday that the rescue co-ordination centre operated by Italy's coast guard has informed it that the Libyan threats pose a security risk.

The group says Libyan authorities declared their own rescue area, extending into international waters, on Friday.

Doctors Without Borders says its medical crew will keep working from a ship operated by another aid group while its own vessel, Prudence, isn't operating.