Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver.

A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness.

According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening.

Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.

Police say the driver punched Kimball, who was hospitalized with serious brain trauma. He never regained consciousness.