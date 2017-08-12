Southern California pleads not guilty to dog mutilations
A
A
Share via Email
VISTA, Calif. — A Southern California man accused of slashing his
Thirty-six-year-old David Herbert of Oceanside entered pleas Friday and could face 16 years in prison if convicted.
Authorities say earlier this year, Herbert went to his next-door
When that family moved out, he allegedly stole two dogs from the new tenants and is believed to have killed one.
Herbert, who's a Navy veteran, has no criminal record. His public defender told a judge that mental health issues may be involved.