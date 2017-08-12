Strong earthquake strikes off Indonesian island of Sumatra
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of southern Sumatra in Indonesia.
There are no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 and occurred at a depth of 35
It was
