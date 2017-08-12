News / World

Trump's Venezuela comments pose challenges for Pence

In this Aug. 10, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to reporters before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Pence departs Sunday for Latin America, a trip that comes on the heels of yet another provocative statement fromTrump that Pence is sure to have to answer for: this time Trump‚Äôs sudden declaration that he would not rule out a ‚Äúmilitary option‚Äù in Venezuela, where president Nicolas Maduro has been consolidating power, plunging the country into chaos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The vice-president is heading to Latin America on the heels of yet another provocative statement from President Donald Trump that he is sure to have to answer for.

This time it's Trump's sudden declaration that he would not rule out a "military option" in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has been consolidating power.

The dramatic escalation in rhetoric seemed to upend carefully crafted U.S. policy that has stressed working with regional partners to increase pressure on Maduro. It also contradicted high-level administration officials who had warned that any perception of U.S. intervention would stir decades' old resentments and play into Maduro's hands.

Experts on the region said the president's comments will undoubtedly make Mike Pence's task more difficult when he arrives Sunday in Cartagena, Colombia.

