Trump's Venezuela comments pose challenges for Pence
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The
This time it's Trump's sudden declaration that he would not rule out a "military option" in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has been consolidating power.
The dramatic escalation in rhetoric seemed to upend carefully crafted U.S. policy that has stressed working with regional partners to increase pressure on Maduro. It also contradicted high-level administration officials who had warned that any perception of U.S. intervention would stir decades' old resentments and play into Maduro's hands.
Experts on the region said the president's comments will undoubtedly make Mike Pence's task more difficult when he arrives Sunday in Cartagena, Colombia.