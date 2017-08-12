Trump's Venezuela comments pose challenges for Pence

WASHINGTON — The vice-president is heading to Latin America on the heels of yet another provocative statement from President Donald Trump that he is sure to have to answer for.

This time it's Trump's sudden declaration that he would not rule out a "military option" in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has been consolidating power.

The dramatic escalation in rhetoric seemed to upend carefully crafted U.S. policy that has stressed working with regional partners to increase pressure on Maduro. It also contradicted high-level administration officials who had warned that any perception of U.S. intervention would stir decades' old resentments and play into Maduro's hands.