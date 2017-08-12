Trump spat with Senate leader complicates tough agenda

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell come at the worst possible time — if the president's goal is actually to accomplish the GOP agenda on health care, infrastructure and taxes.

Congress will return from its August recess to confront a brutal September workload. It includes two absolute must-do items: funding the government to head off a shutdown, and raising the federal borrowing limit to avert a potentially catastrophic first-ever default on U.S. obligations.

Both will require bipartisan co-operation , something that's been in short supply this year.