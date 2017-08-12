News / World

US diplomat arrives for expected rebuke from Venezuela

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves upon arrival to the National Assembly building to attend a session of the Constitutional Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. The new constitutional assembly has declared itself as the superior body to all other governmental institutions. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela — The top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela has arrived to hear what is likely to be a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump's talk of a "military option" to resolve the country's political crisis.

A straight-faced Lee McClenny walked into the colonial government building known as the Yellow House in Caracas on Saturday morning along with other foreign diplomats for a meeting with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. He did not make any comments.

Following the meeting Arreaza is expected to deliver a government statement responding to Trump's remarks, which have been panned by government allies as a dramatic escalation of the country's political conflict.

The United States and Venezuela have not exchanged ambassadors since 2010. McClenny has been serving as charge d'affaires in Caracas since 2014.

