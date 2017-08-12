White House's Omarosa Manigault jeered during panel talk

NEW ORLEANS — White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman clashed with a veteran news anchor during a panel discussion on policing in black communities held at the largest gathering of black journalists in the country.

The director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison was a late addition to the Friday afternoon panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans.

Her conversation with anchor Ed Gordon became testy when he attempted to question Manigault-Newman on President Donald Trump's policies around policing in communities of colour . Trump recently said some police officers are too courteous to suspects when arresting them.