150 homes ordered to evacuate amid Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana authorities ordered residents to evacuate about 150 homes in the western part of the state Sunday because of a lightning-caused wildfire.

The evacuation order covers homes along U.S. Highway 12 in the Lolo National Forest about 17 miles (25 kilometres ) southwest of Missoula, The Missoula County Sheriff's Department said.

Other residents were told to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structures burned.

A 10-mile section of the highway was closed. The Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced residents at a church in the nearby town of Florence.

The Lolo Peak Fire has burned about 12 square miles (32 square kilometres ) since it was reported July 15. Nearly 500 firefighters were on scene.

It was one of at least 12 fires burning in the state, which has been hit hard by drought.

Another lightning-caused wildfire cut off the shortest trail to the backcountry Sperry Chalet in Montana's Glacier National Park late last week. More than 42 people were staying there.

All but three of the guests decided to leave by another trail that's 13 miles (21 kilometres ) long, and the others opted to wait at the chalet.

Mike McFadin, a visitor from Illinois, said he and his wife decided to hike out. It was tough, especially because they were from the Midwest and unaccustomed to mountain passes, he told ABC Fox Montana (http://bit.ly/2vzOwsm).