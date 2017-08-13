3 rebels, 2 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India — Police say three Kashmiri rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in a fierce gunbattle in the disputed Himalayan region.

Top police officer S.P. Vaid said on Sunday that the fighting overnight erupted after Indian troops raided southern Awneera village.

Vaid says at least three army soldiers were also wounded.

Anti-India protests followed the fighting, leading to clashes between rock-throwing residents and government forces who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Separately, two police officials and a soldier were injured after rebels sprayed gunfire at government forces laying a cordon in northeastern Hajin area early Sunday.