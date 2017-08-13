Amid criticism, UK government tries to show unity on Brexit

LONDON — The British government is fighting back against criticisms that it is divided and unprepared for Brexit, with two Cabinet rivals over Europe issuing a joint statement.

Trade Secretary Liam Fox, a strong supporter of leaving the European Union, and the more pro-EU Treasury chief Philip Hammond, write in the Sunday Telegraph that there will be a "time-limited" transition period after Britain formally leaves the bloc in 2019.

The government also says it plans to publish a set of detailed proposals on customs arrangements and other issues starting this week.

The EU refuses to negotiate the bloc's post-exit relationship with Britain until sufficient progress has been made on three issues, including the size of U.K.'s exit bill.