Average US gas prices jump 8 cents thanks to crude costs

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents nationally over the past three weeks, to $2.40.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the spike results from higher crude oil prices.

The current price is 23 cents above where it was a year ago, but well below where it was in mid-August of 2015, 2014, and 2013.

Gas in San Francisco was the most expensive in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.02 a gallon. The cheapest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.08 a gallon.