Connecticut to honour aviator reputed to fly before Wrights

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Connecticut officials who say a hometown aviator beat the Wright brothers in being the first in flight by two years are honouring him in a ceremony.

A Bridgeport ceremony is scheduled Monday to recognize Gustave Whitehead and the 116th anniversary of what state officials have called the "first manned, controlled flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft."

A replica of Whitehead's aircraft will be displayed.

Connecticut officials say the German-born Whitehead, who lived in Bridgeport and Fairfield, took off from Fairfield on Aug. 14, 1901, and flew about a half mile at a height of about 50 feet (15 metres ). The Wright brothers' flight was in 1903 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.