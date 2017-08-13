Connecticut to honour aviator reputed to fly before Wrights
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Connecticut officials who say a hometown aviator beat the Wright brothers in being the first in flight by two years are
A Bridgeport ceremony is scheduled Monday to recognize Gustave Whitehead and the 116th anniversary of what state officials have called the "first manned, controlled flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft."
A replica of Whitehead's aircraft will be displayed.
Connecticut officials say the German-born Whitehead, who lived in Bridgeport and Fairfield, took off from Fairfield on Aug. 14, 1901, and flew about a half mile at a height of about 50 feet (15
Officials in North Carolina and the Wright brothers' home state of Ohio dispute the claims about Whitehead.