Graham says GOP in trouble if Obama's health care law stands
WASHINGTON — A GOP senator says all Republicans are in trouble politically if they're unable to scrap former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a better one.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says he doesn't mind that President Donald Trump is upset with Republicans for failing to
Graham tells "Fox News Sunday" that if Republicans can't deliver, "We're all going to be in trouble, including the president."
Graham's also defending Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He says the Kentucky lawmaker is viewed by GOP senators as a "good solid leader."
McConnell tried but failed last month to replace the Affordable Care Act. Trump called the outcome "a disgrace" and suggested McConnell may have to think about stepping aside.
