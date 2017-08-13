Hezbollah leader says Syrian government 'will stay on'

BEIRUT — The head of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says it is time for political leaders to accept the survival of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.

Hassan Nasrallah, addressing a rally on Sunday, advised the Lebanese government to normalize ties with its war-torn neighbour .

Lebanon's political parties are split over whether to restore relations with the pariah Syrian leader. Hezbollah has invested heavily in Assad's survival. More than a thousand of its fighters have died fighting alongside government forces in Syria. Syria occupied Lebanon from 1991-2005.

"The world today has taken for granted that the administration will stay on," said Nasrallah on Syria.