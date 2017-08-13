Illinois State Fair Museum creates clown band exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Fair Museum has put together a new exhibit in honour of a musical clown and his band.

Gene Trimble, who played for five decades at the Illinois State Fair with his clown band, died at age 91 in April, The State Journal-Register reported.

Trimble's family has donated some of his memorabilia to the Illinois State Fair Museum, including clown outfits, a tuba and a drum that were used in the band.

His son, Dana Trimble, also participated in his father's band. He said his father played in the clown band at the state fair for 51 years. He participated for the last time in 2010.

"We are very honoured that the museum would accept the donation," Dana Trimble said. "We feel like it's an honour for Dad because the fair was such an important part of his life."

Gene Trimble was a farmer who lived near the eastern Illinois town of Newman. His clown band played music genres including jazz and polka. Trimble also played with his dance orchestra at the state fair and played taps at military funerals.

"Gene gave us a lot to enjoy through the years. It was a lot of fun to see him roaming around the fair" said Suzanne Moss, collections manager for the State Fair Museum. "You always knew you were at the fair when you saw the clown band roaming around."

