Law scholars urge Trump to keep program for young immigrants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of legal scholars is urging President Donald Trump to keep a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.
Around 100 law professors and immigration attorneys are scheduled Monday to send Trump an open letter outlining the legal authority he has to preserve the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
Michael Olivas, a law professor at the University of Houston Law Center, says the letter lays out the legality of DACA, which has helped around 750,000 immigrants.
The scholars say federal courts have ruled the president can use "prosecutorial discretion" to give certain immigrants, like these young migrants, temporary protective status.
The Trump administration has said it still has not decided the program's fate.
