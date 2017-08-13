Miami officer fatally shoots man who had stabbed a woman

MIAMI — A Miami police officer fatally shot a man who authorities say had stabbed a woman.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said the City of Miami Police officer was on his way home from work Sunday when he saw a fight between a man and a woman near a Miami Lakes middle school.

Miami Police spokesman Christopher Bess said the officer intervened as the fight escalated and "was subsequently forced" to fire his gun.

Colome said the woman, 27-year-old Yurine Rodriguez-Perez, was hospitalized and expected to recover from stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.