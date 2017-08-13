Ohio museum celebrates on aviation pioneer's birthday
DAYTON, Ohio — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in southwest Ohio is offering free educational activities for families to celebrate National Aviation Day.
The event on Saturday will mark the birthday of aviation pioneer Orville Wright, who was born in Dayton 146 years ago. Everything from the Wright Brothers' first flight to today's Air Force technology will be highlighted. Visitors can take part in hands-on activities such as building and flying balsa wood gliders.
There will be presentations by pilots and flight instructors about learning how to fly and the chance to use desktop simulators. There's also a story time program for children.
The family day activities run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. EDT.
