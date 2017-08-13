Police: Restaurant under attack by gunmen in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — A Turkish restaurant came under attack late Sunday as heavy gunfire erupted in the capital of Burkina Faso, which has seen a surge in violence by Islamic extremists over the past few years.

Security forces were at the scene with armoured vehicles, as reports of shots fired near an upscale restaurant in Ouagadougou brought back painful memories of a January 2016 attack at a cafe that left 30 people dead.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and it was not known whether there were any casualties. Police spokesman Capt. Guy Ye told The Associated Press the target of the attack was a Turkish restaurant known as Aziz Istanbul.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in West Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. It shares a northern border with Mali, which has long battled Islamic extremists.

The three attackers in the 2016 massacre were of foreign origin, according to al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, which claimed responsibility in the aftermath along with the jihadist group known as Al Mourabitoun. But the terror threat in Burkina Faso is increasingly homegrown, experts say.