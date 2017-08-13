Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

NEW YORK — A day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia, protesters plan to converge in front of Trump Tower in New York and elsewhere around the country to decry hatred and racism.

Activists have planned gatherings Sunday that range from a march in Manhattan to a candlelight vigil in Florida to a rally in a public square in Cleveland. In West Virginia, residents are planning to go to a Confederate statue on the state capitol grounds and call for its removal.