Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man during a traffic stop

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say a man was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in Georgia.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday that a sheriff's deputy pulled over 24-year-old Christopher Collins on Saturday in White County, Georgia, 85 miles (136 kilometres ) northeast of metro Atlanta. Police say Collins was being sought in connection to an aggravated assault and an attempted car-jacking earlier in the day.

Police say Collins failed to comply with the officer's repeated requests to show his hands.

He then exited the vehicle with a firearm, police said, and the deputy fired at Collins, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, who was not identified, did not suffer any injuries.