The Latest: Arrests in Seattle amid dueling demonstrations

SEATTLE — The Latest on the demonstrations in Seattle (all times local):

3:26 p.m.

Seattle police say they have made arrests and confiscated weapons as dueling demonstrations converged in downtown Seattle.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been arrested.

Police also ordered crowds at one downtown intersection to disperse. Blocks away, a conservative pro-Trump group was rallying at Westlake Park in downtown.

The Seattle Times reports that some members of the Solidarity Against Hate march urged followers to return to the park where the march began to avoid clashing with police and other demonstrators.

___

2:46 p.m.

Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters are converging in downtown Seattle one day after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally organized by the conservative pro-Trump group known as Patriot Prayer — and a counter protest aimed at standing against hate — were previously planned for Sunday.

Hundreds of people carrying signs opposing hate and the KKK and showing support for Charlottesville marched to downtown Seattle where Patriot Prayer was gathered for a rally it billed as in support of freedom and free speech.

The pro-Trump group has held similar events throughout the Pacific Northwest and they have been met by counter protests.

A barricade separated the groups of protesters in downtown Seattle. Police officers stood by dressed in black, riot gear.