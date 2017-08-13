US Mint to feature Georgia's largest island on a coin
ST. MARYS, Ga. — The federal government plans to pay tribute to Georgia's largest barrier island by issuing a special coin.
The National Park Service says 25-cent coins with a design recognizing Cumberland Island will be produced by the U.S. Mint next year.
Located offshore near the Georgia-Florida state line, Cumberland Island has 36,000 acres (145 sq.
The Cumberland Island coin's design features a snowy egret perched on a branch with a salt marsh in the background. It's scheduled to be released in August 2018. The special quarter will be the 44th coin produced in
