US Mint to feature Georgia's largest island on a coin

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The federal government plans to pay tribute to Georgia's largest barrier island by issuing a special coin.

The National Park Service says 25-cent coins with a design recognizing Cumberland Island will be produced by the U.S. Mint next year.

Located offshore near the Georgia-Florida state line, Cumberland Island has 36,000 acres (145 sq. kilometres ) of largely unspoiled maritime forests, beaches and marsh. The Park Service manages much of the island as a federally protected wilderness.