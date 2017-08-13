US officials: Confrontation with North Korea not imminent

WASHINGTON — Senior U.S. national security officials say a military confrontation with North Korea's isn't imminent. But they're also saying that the possibility of war with the reclusive Asian nation is greater than it was a decade ago.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) says there's "nothing imminent today." But Pompeo says on "Fox News Sunday" that North Korea's push to develop a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States "is a very serious threat and the administration is going to treat it as such."