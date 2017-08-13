Western countries call on Kosovo to break political deadlock

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Four western European countries and the United States are calling on political groups in Kosovo to end a deadlock that has stood in the way of a functioning government.

A statement issued on Sunday by France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the U.S. held Kosovo leaders responsible for the two-month stalemate.

The political groups in parliament have failed to reach a compromise on electing a new speaker.

The speaker must be in place before the president can designate the next prime minister and a government can be formed.

The winners of a June 11 election, former leaders of Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia, have 39 out of the 120 seats in parliament.