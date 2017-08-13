Year after flood, entire Greenbrier River Trail reopens
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — A year after flooding severely damaged the Greenbrier River Trail in West Virginia, all 78 miles of it has reopened.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the last remaining obstacle was removing debris that blocked an 11-mile section in Greenbrier County. Sam England, chief of the Parks and Recreation Section of the Division of Natural Resources said "the Godzilla of landslides" buried the section under a 600-foot-high, 300-foot-long pile of trees, brush, rock and mud.
With the debris removed and the hillside stabilized, the trail now rises about 18 feet above its original grade and users get a panoramic look at the Greenbrier River.
The trail passes through parts of Watoga and Cass Scenic Railroad state parks, Seneca and Calvin Price state forests, and the Monongahela National Forest.
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.
