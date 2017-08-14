An alligator lurking by the road? No, just a plastic toy

DANVERS, Mass. — No, a live alligator was not lurking by the side of a Massachusetts highway this weekend: It was just a plastic toy.

The Salem News (http://bit.ly/2w3mn06 ) reports that police in Danvers got their first report of an alligator along Route 128 at around 8:40 a.m. Sunday. One person walked into a police station to report the alligator on the southbound side of the highway a couple of hours later.